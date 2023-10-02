Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,461 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $178,192.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Criteo news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $178,192.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,493 shares of company stock valued at $872,014. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 126,639 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 292.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

