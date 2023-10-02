Critical Analysis: Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) versus Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT – Get Free Report) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions $419.80 million 1.70 $16.70 million $0.26 43.42

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 109.63%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group N/A N/A N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.85% 5.03% 1.94%

Risk & Volatility

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group

(Get Free Report)

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers. The company has a strategic cooperation agreements with the Beijing Zhongpin Agricultural Science and Technology Development Center; China Academy of Agricultural Science's Institute of Agricultural Resources & Regional Planning; and Institute of Agricultural Economy & Development, as well as Kiwa Bio-Tech (Yangling) Co. Ltd. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Yangling, China.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.