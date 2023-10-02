Critical Comparison: COPT Defense Properties (CDP) & The Competition

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) is one of 291 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare COPT Defense Properties to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of COPT Defense Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for COPT Defense Properties and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COPT Defense Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A COPT Defense Properties Competitors 2918 12277 12882 299 2.37

Profitability

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 32.83%. Given COPT Defense Properties’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe COPT Defense Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COPT Defense Properties 27.43% 10.93% 4.49% COPT Defense Properties Competitors 3.52% -1.16% 1.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COPT Defense Properties and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio COPT Defense Properties $739.03 million $173.03 million 14.10 COPT Defense Properties Competitors $912.73 million $160.70 million 20.75

COPT Defense Properties’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than COPT Defense Properties. COPT Defense Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

COPT Defense Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. COPT Defense Properties pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.9% and pay out 187.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

COPT Defense Properties has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COPT Defense Properties’ peers have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

COPT Defense Properties peers beat COPT Defense Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of June 30, 2023, the Company derived 90% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 10% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 24 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 192 properties encompassed 22.9 million square feet and was 95% leased.

