Critical Contrast: Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) vs. Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Ayr Wellness has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -89.49% -12.36% -5.69% Tauriga Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ayr Wellness and Tauriga Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.60%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Tauriga Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.38 -$245.47 million ($6.11) -0.37 Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 0.12 -$3.63 million N/A N/A

Tauriga Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ayr Wellness beats Tauriga Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray. In addition, the company offers rainbow deluxe sampler pack, CBD non-GMO dietary supplements, and CBD scented bath bombs. It sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

