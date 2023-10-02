Critical Contrast: BTCS (BTCS) & Its Competitors

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BTCS to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BTCS and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.69 million -$15.89 million -2.68 BTCS Competitors $2.92 billion $417.18 million 7.87

BTCS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BTCS has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS’s rivals have a beta of 5.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 494% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% BTCS Competitors -134.35% -39.57% -14.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BTCS and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS Competitors 332 1384 2051 69 2.48

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 35.23%. Given BTCS’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

BTCS rivals beat BTCS on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

