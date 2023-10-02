DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,148 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 106.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

