DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Wabash National in a report released on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.01. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WNC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WNC

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $992.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.62. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.