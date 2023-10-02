Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delek US in a report released on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Delek US’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Delek US from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Delek US

Delek US Price Performance

DK opened at $28.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 416.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,471,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 646.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 783,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 34.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,189,000 after acquiring an additional 686,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.05%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.