Delta Air Lines (DAL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL):

9/29/2023 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $62.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2023 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2023 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $50.00.

8/17/2023 – Delta Air Lines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $37.00 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

