Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.74.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $154.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $117.99 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.