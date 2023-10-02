Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $146.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Turbine

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $9,423,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,510,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 968,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

