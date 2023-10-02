Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

DIN stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $769.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

