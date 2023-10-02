Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 550,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 181,750 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 43.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 13.2% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 150.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 66,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 39,711 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $514,192.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 254,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,669,174.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $70,721.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $514,192.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 254,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,669,174.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,122 shares of company stock worth $3,282,758 over the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Sprout Social Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $49.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

