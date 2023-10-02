Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Five Below were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $160.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.92. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.15 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five Below from $222.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

