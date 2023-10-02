Diversified Trust Co Has $259,000 Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Upwork were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Upwork by 100.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.71 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $312,127.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,937 shares in the company, valued at $14,316,506.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $312,127.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,937 shares in the company, valued at $14,316,506.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,014 shares of company stock worth $934,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.