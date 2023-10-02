Diversified Trust Co Invests $296,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 95,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Exelixis by 13.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 66,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 106.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 288,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 149,047 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,080. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.59 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

