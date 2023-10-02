Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $2,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.34.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

