Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $20.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 28.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

