Diversified Trust Co Purchases 151 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.09. The company has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.