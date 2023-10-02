Diversified Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $124.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

