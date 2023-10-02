Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,918 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,176 shares of company stock worth $25,440,480. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $183.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.