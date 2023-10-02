Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $105.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.27. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.22.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

