Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $397.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $431.00 to $398.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

DPZ stock opened at $378.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $409.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.40.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $369,800,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

