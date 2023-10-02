Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 186,674 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $208,310,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

