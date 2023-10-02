Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 186,674 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $208,310,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.2 %

EMN stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

