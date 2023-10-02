Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) versus GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Critical Contrast

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Electromed and GigCapital5, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00 GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electromed currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.31%. Given Electromed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electromed is more favorable than GigCapital5.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 6.59% 8.82% 7.44% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -12.54%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Electromed and GigCapital5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Electromed has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electromed and GigCapital5’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $48.07 million 1.85 $3.17 million $0.36 28.86 GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Electromed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electromed beats GigCapital5 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care and institutional markets for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular diseases. It markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. Electromed, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

