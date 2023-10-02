Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $568.46.

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of ELV opened at $435.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,527,828,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,920,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,211,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

