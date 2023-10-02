Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.0 %

ENB opened at $33.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

