Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

