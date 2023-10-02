Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $814.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $726.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $768.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $748.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $821.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.32%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

