Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 157.79% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.57 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.16 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $78,934.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 914,009 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,957.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 18,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $234,666.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,274,328.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $78,934.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 914,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,957.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,722 shares of company stock worth $1,436,445. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

