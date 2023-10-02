Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report released on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.24 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.45 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $404.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $38,993.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,906 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 178.0% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,679,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,827 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $7,557,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,240,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 1,190,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

