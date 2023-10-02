Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Autoliv, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $96.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.93%.

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

