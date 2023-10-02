Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for B&G Foods, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for B&G Foods in a report issued on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for B&G Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $9.89 on Monday. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $714.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.03 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in B&G Foods by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 88,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 220,282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 35,282 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -262.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

