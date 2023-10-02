Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Shares of KNX opened at $50.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at $90,126,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

