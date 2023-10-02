Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Immunovant, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunovant in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMVT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $38.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.91. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,139.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $67,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,139.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,305. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,836 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Immunovant by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 854,662 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at about $10,326,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

