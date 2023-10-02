Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Precision Drilling Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $17.06 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.27.

PD opened at C$91.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.01. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.32. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of C$425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$404.07 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

