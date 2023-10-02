Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

ESS opened at $212.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $249.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.