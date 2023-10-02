Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $64.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.41. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.03. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,988,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,165.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,998 shares of company stock worth $7,198,905. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $9,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 4,127.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 103,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

