Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report issued on Friday, September 29th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the business services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.29 million.

EEFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.22.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT opened at $79.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 71.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,356,000 after buying an additional 294,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,609,000 after buying an additional 263,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

