Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) & Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Financial Review

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Immersion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $75.82 million 9.61 -$86.41 million ($0.97) -5.01 Immersion $38.46 million 5.53 $30.66 million $1.29 5.12

Immersion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immersion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Immersion 114.74% 23.88% 19.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Immersion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Evolv Technologies and Immersion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Immersion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.87, suggesting a potential upside of 61.87%. Immersion has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.41%. Given Immersion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immersion is more favorable than Evolv Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Immersion shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Immersion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immersion has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immersion beats Evolv Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Immersion

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits (SDKs) comprising tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects. In addition, the company offers reference designs and reference technology, engineering and integration services, and software and firmware services. It serves mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; gaming and virtual reality (VR); automotive; and other markets. Immersion Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.