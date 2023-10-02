Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Exelon in a report issued on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.79 on Monday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $413,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,672 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

