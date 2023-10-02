Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,787 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $470.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $87.31 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

