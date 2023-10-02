Financial Review: Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) vs. Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) and Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Frequency Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Allient shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Frequency Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Allient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frequency Electronics and Allient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics $40.78 million 1.60 -$5.50 million ($0.03) -231.26 Allient $502.99 million 0.99 $17.39 million $1.45 21.32

Volatility and Risk

Allient has higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Electronics. Frequency Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Frequency Electronics has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allient has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Frequency Electronics and Allient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics -0.76% -0.97% -0.44% Allient 4.19% 15.85% 5.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Frequency Electronics and Allient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Allient 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Allient beats Frequency Electronics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frequency Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S. military; and provides design and technical support for satellite business. FEI-Zyfer segment offers global positioning system technologies to systems and subsystems for secure communications, both government and commercial, and other locator applications; and engages in sale and support of wireline telecommunications products, including US5G. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.