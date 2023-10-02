First County Bank CT Sells 1,054 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First County Bank CT decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $145.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

