First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 170.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,644,000 after acquiring an additional 285,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after buying an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after buying an additional 399,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,954,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,532,000 after buying an additional 159,552 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $73.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

