Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $822,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,373,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,688 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $112.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.