Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,038 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $145.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $421.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

