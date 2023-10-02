Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $65.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,851.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Freshpet by 39.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,098,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 47.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,519,000 after purchasing an additional 820,482 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,024,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,015,000 after purchasing an additional 775,499 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,691,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,959,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

