FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $18,295,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 740,961 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $12,023,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500,218 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $8,272,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.69 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.35.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 253.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

