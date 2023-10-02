Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.75 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.